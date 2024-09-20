Analysts Set Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) PT at $51.60

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.06. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after buying an additional 271,640 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

