Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Target Price at C$43.44

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.44.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

X opened at C$43.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.42. The stock has a market cap of C$11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$28.32 and a 52-week high of C$44.28.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.44 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.7915137 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

In related news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

