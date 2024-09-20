Analyzing Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWN) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bowen Acquisition and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowen Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 60.60% 12.57% 6.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Bowen Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowen Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a summary of current ratings for Bowen Acquisition and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Bowen Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowen Acquisition and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowen Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $275.66 million 6.53 $231.01 million $3.10 6.49

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Bowen Acquisition.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Bowen Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowen Acquisition

Bowen Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

