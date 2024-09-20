Analyzing Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) and Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Silex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -1.69% -0.33% -0.25% Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Silex Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33 Silex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Silex Systems.

79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Silex Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $657.27 million 1.58 -$11.08 million ($0.34) -106.12 Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A C($0.87) -14.44

Silex Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silex Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Silex Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers transient voltage suppressors, analog switch, and electromagnetic interference filter for notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets, flat panel displays, TVs, smart phones, and portable electronic devices; and 650V and 1200V SiC MOSFET. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Silex Systems

(Get Free Report)

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology. Silex Systems Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.