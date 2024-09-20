Analyzing SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe $174,004.00 10.96 -$10.22 million ($0.62) -0.15 Spectris N/A N/A N/A $1.17 32.88

Spectris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOBR Safe. SOBR Safe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe -5,357.47% -347.61% -159.28% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Spectris shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of SOBR Safe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectris beats SOBR Safe on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band. It also offers SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution for applications in probation management, fleet and facility, alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. SOBR Safe, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

