Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.91

Shares of Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.73. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 563,287 shares trading hands.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Anglo American Platinum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

