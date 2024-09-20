Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $17,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,021.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 440,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.