ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $75.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 610.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,167 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,606. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average is $165.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

