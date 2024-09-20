Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.74

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.74 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 1,780 ($23.51), with a volume of 910192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,783 ($23.55).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($27.74) to GBX 2,000 ($26.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,065 ($27.28) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,730 ($22.85) to GBX 1,720 ($22.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($33.29) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,948.57 ($25.74).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Stock Down 2.2 %

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,870.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,038.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3,149.15, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,406.78%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.