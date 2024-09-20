Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,440 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.75% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

