APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in APA were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

APA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APA opened at $25.36 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

