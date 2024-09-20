Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.57

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 1263044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

