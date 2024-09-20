Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.00

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APOG

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.