Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases $49,008.28 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,008.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,088,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,715,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 7,501 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $245,507.73.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 21,769 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $679,192.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 23,053 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $696,661.66.

On Thursday, September 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 20,014 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $624,636.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 23,126 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.24 per share, with a total value of $722,456.24.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $330,096.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 19,879 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $627,182.45.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00.

Appian Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after acquiring an additional 392,190 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Appian by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Appian by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 70.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,435 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

