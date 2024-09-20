Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 308,172 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 463,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 217,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.4% in the first quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 831,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $552.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

