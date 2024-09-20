Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.