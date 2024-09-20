Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %
NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $21.56.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.