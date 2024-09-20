Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $17.74 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,412,000 after acquiring an additional 238,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,178,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,310,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,261 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,167 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,606. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

