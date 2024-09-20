Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $111.42 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.