Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Down 3.6%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 763,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,124,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Ardelyx Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The business’s revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $123,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,507 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $123,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,964.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,872 shares of company stock valued at $974,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

