Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 549,280 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.