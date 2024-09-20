Argent Trust Co Buys 348 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

