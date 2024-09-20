Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

