Argent Trust Co Has $425,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Jabil were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Jabil by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,964,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $118.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

