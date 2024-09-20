Argent Trust Co Has $998,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

