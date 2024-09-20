Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $312.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.58.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

