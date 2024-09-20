Argent Trust Co Raises Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AerCap were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.