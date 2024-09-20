Argent Trust Co Sells 170 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $14,333,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 504.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 386,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $124.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

