Argent Trust Co Sells 2,000 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

