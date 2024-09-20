Argent Trust Co Sells 352 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $148.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

