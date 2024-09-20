Argent Trust Co Sells 4,016 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $243.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $273.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

