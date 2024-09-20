Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 3.8%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 61,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 44,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.40 target price on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 30.57 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.01.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

