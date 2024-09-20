Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 3.8%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 61,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 44,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.40 target price on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argentina Lithium & Energy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.