Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 39,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 14,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Argo Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.98.

Argo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.