Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Director Douglas John Bowlby Sells 47,400 Shares

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas John Bowlby sold 47,400 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$309,522.00.
Douglas John Bowlby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Douglas John Bowlby sold 42,993 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$281,604.15.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$160.34 million during the quarter.
Aris Mining Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.