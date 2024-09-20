Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 245,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 278,185 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.76.

Aris Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $822.60 million and a P/E ratio of 96.60.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

About Aris Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.