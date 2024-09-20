Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.00. Aris Mining shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 35,355 shares changing hands.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $841.33 million and a P/E ratio of 96.60.
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining
About Aris Mining
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.