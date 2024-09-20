Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.00. Aris Mining shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 35,355 shares changing hands.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $841.33 million and a P/E ratio of 96.60.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

About Aris Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Aris Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

