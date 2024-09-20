Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Arista Networks worth $208,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Arista Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,123. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.9 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $379.36 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $380.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.09 and a 200-day moving average of $315.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.