Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $357.45 and last traded at $360.22. Approximately 172,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,313,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.95.

Specifically, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.09 and its 200-day moving average is $315.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

