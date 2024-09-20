ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 36,276 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

