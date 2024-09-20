Armlogi (BTOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th.

Armlogi Stock Up 16.0 %

NASDAQ:BTOC opened at $4.65 on Friday. Armlogi has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58.

Get Armlogi alerts:

About Armlogi

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Armlogi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armlogi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.