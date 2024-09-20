ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Down to $23.94

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $23.22. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 45,354 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVBP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVBP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.