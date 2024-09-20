ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Up 3.1%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.46. 31,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 734,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,496,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,496,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,395 shares of company stock worth $13,650,032. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.