Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.79

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and traded as high as $14.81. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 21,581 shares traded.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

