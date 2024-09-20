Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 5,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.
Asante Gold Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.86.
Asante Gold Company Profile
Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.
