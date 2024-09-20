Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Ascendant Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 55,000 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

