Ascendis Pharma A/S Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($6.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.54) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($6.83) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $153.43 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after buying an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,348,000 after purchasing an additional 93,185 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

