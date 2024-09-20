ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $828.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $876.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $941.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

