Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.40.

Shares of AZPN opened at $239.26 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $240.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average is $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

