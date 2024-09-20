Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $217.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of AZPN opened at $239.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.88. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $240.82.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

