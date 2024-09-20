Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $384,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 57,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $757,214. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

