Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Down 9.1%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 386,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 324,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Aston Bay Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$24.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68.

Insider Activity at Aston Bay

In other news, Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 434,000 shares of Aston Bay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,910.00. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

